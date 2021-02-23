Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Sells 948 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $42,697.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $883,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

