Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Purchases 2,110 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NWBI stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

