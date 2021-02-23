Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Buys 62,500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.