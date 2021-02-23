Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,830.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 4,922.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,943,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,126 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

