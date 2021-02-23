Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $101.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

