Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Inghams Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

