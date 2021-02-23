Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Inghams Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Inghams Group
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.