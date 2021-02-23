Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 51,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,448. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

