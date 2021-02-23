Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.90. 356,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.