Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 2,344,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,915,648. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

