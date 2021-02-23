Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,950 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

ASAN traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,837. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.