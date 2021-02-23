Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $732.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 732.50 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 153194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 170.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 674.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 571.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

