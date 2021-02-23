Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.01. 1,623,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,508,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunovant by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

