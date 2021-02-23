Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $470.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.