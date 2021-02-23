IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.