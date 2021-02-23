IFG Advisory LLC Buys 353 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 841,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,435 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.