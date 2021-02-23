IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $194.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

