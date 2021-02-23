IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises approximately 1.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $14,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 402,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $112.28.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

