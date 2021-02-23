ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,030.00

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 40583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 963.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 881.76. The company has a market cap of £697.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

