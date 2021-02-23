IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.