iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.11

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.11 and traded as high as C$65.57. iA Financial shares last traded at C$65.15, with a volume of 286,762 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.11.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

