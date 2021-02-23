Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0477

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $94,679.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 153,222,619 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.