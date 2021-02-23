Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.42

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.42 and traded as high as $32.74. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 7,933 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hurco Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 838,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 591,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hurco Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

