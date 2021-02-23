Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CFO Sells $1,255,310.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

