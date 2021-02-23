Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.73

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 334172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,841,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,816,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

