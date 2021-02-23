Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $58,551.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.38 or 0.00725320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.92 or 0.04363621 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

