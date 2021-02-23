Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $374.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,719. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

