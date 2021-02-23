Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

