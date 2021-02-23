Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.13.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.19. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -18.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

