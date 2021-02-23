Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) traded up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 353,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 120,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

About Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes, tubes, and stainless steel bars in the People's Republic of China. It offers 347H corrosion and acid-resistant stainless steel seamless pipes, S32205 duplex stainless steel plates and automobile steel plates, bright steel pipes, and precision tubes.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Huadi International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadi International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.