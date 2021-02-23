HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 404.67 ($5.29).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 428.94 ($5.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £87.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.24. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 558.80 ($7.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

