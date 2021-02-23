Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.22. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

