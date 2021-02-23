Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.