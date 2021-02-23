Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.14

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.14 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.56 ($0.06), with a volume of 222,986 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.