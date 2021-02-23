Homeros Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Homeros has a market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00474812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00070631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 154.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00514399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00074218 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

