Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (HOME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.83 on March 19th

Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME) declared a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share by the retailer on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) stock opened at GBX 107.97 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.40. Home REIT Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

About Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

