Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last three months.

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.