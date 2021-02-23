Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.