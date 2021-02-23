Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Shares Down 5.8%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 123,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 150,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

