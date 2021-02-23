Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

HMLP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.