Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
HMLP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.
About Höegh LNG Partners
HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
Recommended Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.