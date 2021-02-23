Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Shares of HRTX opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
