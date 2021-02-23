Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HRTX opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

