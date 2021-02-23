Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

