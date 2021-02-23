Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $145.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.59 million and the highest is $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $138.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $578.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,289. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.