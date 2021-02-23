HelloGold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $563.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $536,765.12 and approximately $563.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.