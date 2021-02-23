Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $705.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

