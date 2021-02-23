Heidrick & Struggles International’s (HSII) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

