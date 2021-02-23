Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $716.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.