HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of HSTM opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

