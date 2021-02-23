Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.71-1.79 for the period. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.71-1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

HTA stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

