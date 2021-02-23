Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.71-1.79 for the period. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.71-1.79 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.
HTA stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
