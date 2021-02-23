Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

