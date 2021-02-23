Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

